Based on an outlook provided by the National Interagency Fire Center, high wildfire potential will persist in the central part of the state through September.
Recently, the agency released its latest three-month wildfire fire potential outlook report. The report shows no reprieve from high wildfire danger until October.
Through August and September, precipitation in Washington state has been 25% of average making for tinder-dry conditions.
It’s predicted that wildfire potential will not subside in the central part of the state until October when the La Nina weather pattern sets in. A La Nina weather pattern consists of wetter and cooler conditions than normal; that trend will span through fall and winter. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 50-55% chance of La Nina conditions developing beginning in late September.
The shortening of days will also contribute to a quelling of fire hazards.
In the meantime, local fire officials warn of the gusty winds forecasted in the Columbia Basin on Friday, Sept. 25 and the above-80-degree temps predicted to reemerge next week.
(1) comment
Go look out the window. That wet stuff combats fires.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.