Who is Karen? And why are people constantly dropping her name?
Over the last several days, iFIBER ONE News has noticed a substantial amount of name dropping on its Facebook posts.
What’s noticeable is that only one name is being dropped as a universal slang to describe a particular group of people who apparently fall under a categorical personality trait that has one name.
Karen.
Who is she? Where did she come from?
According to Know Your Meme, “Karen” is a term used as an antagonistic female character in memes. The website states that “Karen” is “generally characterized as an irritating, entitled woman, sometimes as an ex-wife who took custody of ‘the kids.’”
According to an article written by Newsweek, “Karens” are often described as annoying entitled, suburban woman who would not hesitate to ask to speak to a manager if the sales person at Anne Taylor refuses to take their return three months after the return date expired.”
A report from the Atlantic wrote:
“Amid the coronavirus pandemic, ‘Karen’ has been adopted as a shorthand to call out a vocal minority of middle-aged white women who are opposed to social distancing, out of either ignorance or ruthless self-interest. It’s the latest evolution of a long-standing meme. In The New York Times last year, the writer Sarah Miller described Karens as ‘the policewomen of all human behavior,’ using the example of a suburban white woman who calls the cops on kids’ pool parties. Karens have been mocked for being anti-vaccine and pro–‘Can I speak to your manager?’ They’re obsessed with banal consumer trends and their personal appearance, and typically criminally misguided, usually loudly and with extreme confidence.”
“Their defining essence is ‘entitlement, selfishness, a desire to complain,’ according to Heather Suzanne Woods, a meme researcher and professor at Kansas State University. A Karen ‘demands the world exist according to her standards with little regard for others, and she is willing to risk or demean others to achieve her ends.’”
Several news sources write that the origin of the Karen meme is difficult to pin down, but the consensus was summed up in an article written by Business Insider:
“While there are many origin stories for the Karen meme, it's not completely clear where it came from — as is the case with many popular memes. ‘The origins of Karen are kind of really hard to pin down,’ Matt Schimkowitz, senior editor of Know Your Meme, told Business Insider.
But Schimkowitz said the most ‘convincing’ theory is that the character originated from a Dane Cook comedy special that aired in 2005. ‘Every group has a Karen and she is always a bag of do-che,’ Cook said in the routine. ‘And when she's not around, you just look at each other and say, 'God, Karen, she's such a do-chebag!'"
“Karen” apparently has a signature style too which is described as a “can I speak to your manager” bob-style haircut. The “Karen” style is often compared to the haircut that Kate Gosselin sported in the late 2000’s during the airing of the popular reality TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8.
The name Karen is part of a popular SubReddit thread that was created in 2017.
(6) comments
This article is misleading. Karen is Mr Planktons computer wife! Eh? Spongebob anyone?
I’m a Karen
This whole thing has ruined what I thought was a pretty cute name.
Im forced to go by just K now.
And
I rarely complain
Never call the manager
Attractive with a full head of long hair
Cant wait for this to move along
I doubt it ever will though
I had to create an account for the sole purpose of telling That One Lady, that is the most Karen thing I've heard today...
I see. And creating an account simply to satiate your small d insecurities is what?
“Karen” is fun to point out and focus on but it’s an incredibly small issue in actuality. Just another sexist distraction. Men certainly complain more; the difference is that they are more likely to have their grievances addressed.
And looks who is complaining here... Okay Karen.
