WENATCHEE - Hanging lights, holiday shopping and travel can be laborious during the holidays, but so too is tracking down the package that was stolen off your porch.
The seasonal crime has been a nuisance for many Americans for years, but local law enforcement says that may be changing.
If you spend a moderate amount of time online, you’ve likely seen front door security footage catching thieves in the act of stealing shipped goods from porches. But two local emergency officials say those kinds of cameras are what’s making people think twice before ripping you off.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Wenatchee Police Captain Brian Chance who says there are fewer package thefts this holiday season.
“We aren’t seeing the big rash of thefts that we’ve seen in the past,” Chance said. “We’re seeing a lot more security cameras on front doors. We’re definitely seeing a ton of people with these types of cameras.”
Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office agrees.
“Much less reported than prior years,” said Foreman. “Some consumer actions which have possibly contributed to the reduction includes home security camera systems or consumers having their packages delivered to their workplaces or to their neighbor’s home.”
Consider these tips to help keep your holiday cards and gifts safe:
- Track your packages so you can retrieve them as soon as they arrive.
- Send packages to a friend who will be home to accept your deliveries. Or have packages delivered to your work address. Don’t leave packages uncollected for a long length of time.
- Require a signature upon delivery.
- Opt to have packages held at the post office or delivery service location until you can pick them up yourself.
- Install an outdoor security camera, preferably one that will not only film, but also send real-time alerts to your smartphone when the motion detector senses movement.
