On Tuesday, the Washington State Interscholastic Athletics Association voted to amend the current season schedule for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
The WIAA opted to delay the start of season 2 to Feb. 1 and shorten each WIAA season to seven weeks in length.
Season 2 consists of traditional winter sports, is scheduled to begin with practices on Feb. 1 (January for gymnastics) and will end with a regional event on March 20.
WIAA season 3 which consists of fall sports is now scheduled to begin March 15 (March 8 for football) and ends on May 1.
WIAA Season 4 which consists of spring sports will start with practice on April 26 and will finish on June 12.
The decision to delay and shorten the seasons comes in light of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the state.
Season 2 was initially scheduled to begin Dec. 28.
If less than 50 percent of schools in a classification are able to compete in a sport in accordance with Department of Health Guidelines, the Executive Board will make an adjustment to the scheduled season in order to allow the chance for greater participation.
The full WIAA Season schedule can be found here.
