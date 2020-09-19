(The following story was read and approved by Tasiya Deering prior to it's publication)
MOSES LAKE - The wife of the late Moses Lake firefighter who tragically died over Labor Day weekend hopes the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death will send a message to first responders and others vulnerable to PTSD.
On Friday, the day before Andrew Deering’s memorial, Tasiya Deering reached out to iFIBER ONE News to disclose the details of his passing. Tasiya says she and Andrew along with their three children and granddaughter were vacationing at Rockaway Beach, Oregon when it happened. On Sept. 6 at 2 a.m., Tasiya says Andrew leapt to his death from the 3rd story balcony of the Air Bed and Breakfast they were staying at.
He died shortly after. Tasiya, an administrative coordinator for the Moses Lake Fire Department, worked alongside Andrew and says she understands the degree of trauma he and his colleagues are subjected to while on the job. Tasiya says the trauma is what ultimately led to his demise.
“His PTSD stemmed from the job he does,” Tasiya told iFIBER ONE News.
Tasiya says Andrew was unable to shake the memory of two calls that continued to haunt him.
“There were two kids that burned up with their dad in a fire and another involving a space heater that burned a little girl, he worked with her dad and it was a constant daily reminder of what happened. It haunted him daily.
Tasiya says Andrew not only suffered from PTSD, but depression as well, something that prompted him to turn to alcohol as a remedy for his pain in addition to his medication and therapy.
But, Tasiya says there’s a better remedy, communication. Based on what she experienced with Andrew and other first responders, she says too many of them don’t talk about what they’re going through internally.
“It needs to be talked about, no one wants to talk about it. So many emergency personnel compartmentalize things and shove it down,” Tasiya told iFIBER ONE News. “People are shelling up and withdrawing from the conversation.”
Tasiya says she and Andrew death with his demons privately, but felt that he kept his problems quiet for fear of being judged.
Andrew’s wife added that Andrew was due to attend rehab starting March 26 at the National Fire Academy in Maryland, but it was cancelled 13 days before he was supposed to leave. Tasiya says things turned for the worst for Andrew after that.
“He gave up counseling and his medication after that. He gave up.”
Tasiya believes that not talking about one’s mental plight is taboo in itself and hopes that the masses will understand the power of transparency and the potent antidote it offers to prevent fellow first responders from having the same fate as Andrew.
Stepping out of the darkness and into the light, Tasiya recalled the good about her late husband.
“Through my experience and the community’s experience, Andrew had a heart of gold. He was always there for a person in a time of need, extremely selfless. Great husband, great father.” “He taught me a lot about myself and taught me about what I deserve. He was just an amazing person.”
Tasiya asked iFIBER ONE News not to release our story until after Andrew’s memorial on Saturday. Tasiya says she wanted to be the first in revealing what happened leading up to Andrew’s death and send the message she wanted to convey herself to those in attendance.
PTSD is no joke. So sorry to hear this. It helps to talk to your comrades, you are not weak for being unable to shake traumatic experiences. RIP and my condolences
