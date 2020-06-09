MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Conservation District’s wildly successful carp removal project in May won’t have a ‘part deux,’ for a longtime due to red tape, regulatory hurdles, and lack of funding.
In early May, a commercial fisherman was hired to remove up to 1,500 pounds of carp from the lake. The effort aimed to remove a large portion of the fish which are thought to be a contributor to the lake’s annual toxic algae blooms. Scientists say the carp are responsible for stirring up the phosphorus sediment in the lake which is a key contributor to the toxic algae blooms. Over the course of three days, the commercial fisherman removed 13,000 lbs. of carp, which was eight times more than initially expected.
Despite the success, Elliot DeLong of the conservation district says another carp removal event won’t happen again in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
“It’s disappointing,” DeLong told iFIBER ONE News.
DeLong says getting commercial carping permit is very difficult and only two were issued in 2019; one of which was issued the fisherman hired by the Grant County Conservation District and the second was issued to a church in Vancouver that nets for Passover.
Funding is also an issue according to DeLong. The cost to hire the commercial fisherman is estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000 and was funded by the state department of ecology.
However, DeLong says carp removal isn’t the final solution to mitigating algae blooms and cleaning Moses Lake. DeLong says the last large-scale carp netting on Moses Lake happened sometime between 1976 and 1980 after a decade-long stretch of annual carp removal events. Between the mid-60’s and the mid-to-late 70’s, DeLong says 50-70 tons of carp were removed from the lake which equated to approximately 2.7% of the fish population.
“Carp removal is not the ‘cure-all’ solution, but it definitely helps us advance towards having a cleaner lake,” DeLong told iFIBER ONE News.
While the carp population only makes up a small portion of the fish population, its large size (15 lbs. on average) accounts for 85% of the lake’s biomass. DeLong says their size is a factor in distributing phosphorus in the lake.
DeLong made it abundantly clear that Moses Lake isn't the only body of water that is overly populated with carp. Carp were introduced as a food fish in the U.S. in the 1800's.
DeLong says if the community is interested in generating monetary support towards another potential carp removal project, they can donate to the Moses Lake Watershed Council.
