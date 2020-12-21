EPHRATA - High winds are expected in the Columbia Basin Monday night and possibly into Tuesday morning.
A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, with sustained southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The wind advisory includes the Moses Lake area, Upper Columbia Basin and Waterville Plateau. High winds are expected to continue overnight, with isolated power outages and downed trees possible.
The weather service has also issued a winter weather advisory, in effect from 4 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Between six to 11 inches of snow is expected above 2,000 feet in the Cascade mountains, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.
Western Kittitas County could also see five to seven inches of snow with wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Jay Inslee is practicing for his upcoming speeches on restrictions and thus, all the high winds coming from the Olympia direction.
