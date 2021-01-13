SPOKANE - On Wednesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service listed some of the highest wind speeds reported in north central Washington.
A wind warning was in effect for a large portion of eastern Washington; it spanned from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Spokane informed iFIBER ONE News about why winds blew so hard. According to weather experts, Washington experienced what’s known as an ‘atmospheric river,’ which brought a lot of moisture, and along with it, warmer temps. However, that warm front collided with a cold front creating a “tight barometric pressure gradient,” that allowed the winds to blow strong.
Meteorologists say the wind event began to develop across eastern Washington sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The following is a list of locations, wind speeds, and wind gust time stamps:
- Mission Ridge (Chelan County): 122 mph gust at 4 a.m.
- Entiat (Chelan County): 62 mph gust at 5:30 a.m.
- Douglas (Douglas County): 61 mph gust at 6 a.m.
- Odessa (Lincoln County): 60 mph at 6 a.m.
- Lind (Adams County): 57 mph at 3:15 a.m.
- Moses Lake (Grant County): 51 mph at 5 a.m.
- Quincy (Grant County): 50 mph at 6 a.m.
Isolated power outages were reported among some of the counties affected by the windstorm. However, there were no reports of significant damage according to various county officials.