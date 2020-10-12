EPHRATA - Windy conditions are expected on Tuesday across north central Washington/
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch in effect from Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday evening throughout the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley. Westerly winds are forecast at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Weather service officials say the damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and power outages are possible. Driving could also become difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
Temperatures will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s across the region, with a return of rain and mountain snow in the Cascades and Okanogan Highlands. Snow accumulation is expected over Washington, Loup Loup and Sherman passes on Tuesday.
