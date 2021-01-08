EAST WENATCHEE - Washington’s Lottery says a local woman has opted to be extremely discreet about her seven-figure lottery win in East Wenatchee.
What’s unusual is that the individual had claimed their massive prize nearly six months after their winning numbers were drawn.
Washington Lottery Curator Dan Miller confirmed that the winner finally claimed their jackpot win on January 4; seven days before the January 11 deadline. Anyone who doesn't claim their earnings by the state's set deadline forfeits their win and the money is placed into a general fund for the benefit of public education and other endeavors.
Washington’s Lottery website says the woman, identified as ‘General Lady of San Miguel R.’ had purchased her ticket at the East Wenatchee Fred Meyer. As far as the name is concerned, Miller says he’s unable to confirm whether that is the official name of the winner, or an alias. Miller says the lucky individual declined every opportunity to publicly disclose any information about themselves.
iFIBER ONE News is seeking out the reason why this person took so long to claim their prize. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.