WENATCHEE - Being the best-of-the-best at any sport is a tall order for any teen. It requires dedication, focus and unbridled passion, traits that may seem foreign to the developing adolescent mind. But this young man is an exception.
15-year-old high school sophomore Liam Kapeikis of Wenatchee continues to dazzle the world on ice winning medals across several continents. 2020 has been a busy year for the juvenile figure skater. Kapeikis recently competed in Men’s Singles and Team event at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland. From Switzerland he travelled to Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2020 US Figure Skating Championships where he won the Bronze medal in the Junior Men’s event. And most recently, Liam was invited to attend the US Figure Skating Junior Worlds Camp.
Training in British Columbia several times a week, seven hours a day, the world-class figure skater is also a dedicated student. The 10th grader is at the top of his class at Washington Connections Academy, an online K-12 charter school based out of Tumwater.
And yes, Liam has Olympic aspirations but if that doesn’t work out, he plans on earning a living as an engineer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.