WENATCHEE - You might want to reconsider your Wednesday morning commute if you live in north central Washington.
Meteorologists are predicting a dumping of snow in what will be this winter’s largest weather event in the region this year.
The National Weather Service out of Spokane says the snow fall will begin at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night and will last through noon on Wednesday.
Wenatchee and its surrounding areas are expected to get four to six inches of snow.
The amount of snowfall expected will diminish as you go further east.
Quincy and Ephrata can expect to get two to three inches of snow. Moses Lake should see one to two inches of snow fall.
Snoqualmie and Stevens passes expect to only see an inch of snow accumulation at the lower elevations.
iFIBER ONE News will update you on which school districts have delayed or canceled bus transportation on Wednesday morning.