SNOQUALMIE - An early winter storm could bring difficult travel conditions on Friday and Saturday over Cascade mountain passes.
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect Friday morning through late Friday night.
“A storm system will move across the Pacific Northwest Friday and Friday night,” National Weather Service officials stated. “A front will accompany this system, bringing a surge of much colder air and lowering snow levels. With abundant Pacific moisture moving into the Washington Cascades, expect moderate to heavy snowfall for the time late Friday into Saturday with the potential for substantial travel impacts.”
Snow accumulations of four to six inches are possible along Snoqualmie Pass, with the heaviest amounts of snow expected north of Interstate 90. Up to nine inches of snow is possible over Stevens Pass and Blewett Pass.
The weekend storm will also bring temperatures in the teens overnight with possible wind chill in the single digits throughout the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley.
