LEAVENWORTH - Motorists wanting to access the western Washington via US 2 were turned away Monday evening after the department of transportation decided to close Stevens Pass for the remainder of Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Winter weather conditions caused the overnight closure of US 2 between Coles Corner and the summit of Stevens Pass. Wet snow clinging to tree branches caused trees to fall on the roadway. Crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation monitored the condition until sunset, hoping that rain and melt would cause the snow to drop and alleviate that issue but it didn’t occur.
An avalanche control team will conduct avalanche control operations starting at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Avalanche work can take up to two hours.
The situation will be reassessed at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.