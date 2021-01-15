WINTHROP - Winthrop Marshal Doug Johnson released details about the events that unfolded leading up to a helicopter crash in the small town last Saturday.
Initially, iFIBER ONE News was informed by another officious party that mechanical problems led to the crash, but that isn’t so, according to Johnson. Johnson says the aircraft was actually trying to land next to the ice rink. As the helicopter landed, Johnson says the tail rotor made contact with a snow bank causing the aircraft to break apart sending shrapnel in all directions.
No one was hurt and no adjacent structures were damaged.
Johnson cited poor site selection and soft snow as the reason for the crash.
The FAA is continuing its investigation into the crash.
The aircraft was owned by Hi Line Helicopters out of Darrington, Washington. Hi Line Helicopters are contracted to do the following: external load towing, environmental operations, charters, and rescues.