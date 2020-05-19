WENATCHEE - Owners of the Windmill Steakhouse in Wenatchee have decided they don’t need the state’s consent on the full reopening of their restaurant.
On Monday evening, the restaurant stated on its social media page that it has decided to open starting Wednesday, May 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with limited seating for the safety of its customers.
The restaurant also stated that if patrons don’t feel comfortable coming in, takeout orders are still available.
The eatery also called upon other local businesses to reopen as well.
The restaurant plans to reopen only five days ahead of the state’s tentative plan to advance the entire state to Phase 2, which allows restaurants to reopen sit down service with a limited capacity.
(2) comments
Natural selection is a wonderful thing. "Luck" should not be a business plan.
Good for you!
