Ahead of Washington's first post-summer snowstorm of 2020, Washington State Troopers are asking motorists to practice putting on chains if they plan to traverse the mountain passes on Friday.
Chains are only required for non all-wheel-drive-capable vehicles when road conditions are poor.
In Washington state, a $503 fine is issued when a person fails to put on chains after passing the last of the designated chain-up areas.
Transportation officials say chain-less vehicles can be a major inconvenience for other motorists.
Troopers will be keeping on eye out for vehicles violating the chain law on Friday. In 2018, Washington State Trooper Heather Axtman tweeted about a $500 fine that was issued to a truck driver on Stevens Pass for failing to chain up properly. The trucker was pulled over six miles past the chain up area.
(1) comment
thats infringing on my rights telling me what to due..i thought this was a trump america!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.