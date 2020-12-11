LEAVENWORTH - On Wednesday, Wok About Mongolian Grill Owner Shon Smith announced that one of his staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
Smith says an employee at his Leavenworth Wok About Grill location tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Smith says the kitchen staffer last worked on Sunday, Dec. 6.
As a result, Smith says the Leavenworth Wok About Grill will be closed through this week or at least until testing is completed on employees who worked at the Leavenworth eatery on Dec. 6.
Smith reassured the public that the worker was masked and that all his employees are masked while maintaining safe social distancing.
Currently, the Wok About restaurant in Leavenworth does takeout and outdoor dining; the Wenatchee location does takeout-only.
Wok About Grill in Wenatchee made headlines in early 2020 when Smith was one of the first restauranteurs to initially announce that he would not be complying with COVID-19 restrictions mandated by the state. Smith had since changed his mind and has been adhering to regulations.
