MOSES LAKE - A woman is in jail after reportedly leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Moses Lake Sunday afternoon.
About 1:10 p.m., a Grant County deputy patrolling near Patton Boulevard and state Route 17 noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and reportedly running a red light at the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver, identified as 48-year-old Moses Lake resident Erika Dee Merritts, reportedly failed to stop for a traffic stop and led deputies on a pursuit to the Diamond Point area, south of Cascade Valley.
Deputies and Moses Lake police searched the area and again found the vehicle traveling north on Valley Road Northeast.
Spike strips were successfully used on Valley Road, near Lee Drive, puncturing the tires on the left side of the car. Merritts reportedly stopped briefly before driving off again.
The chase continued out of Cascade Valley, through the Upper Basin homes and Larson community, according to the sheriff’s office. Merritts reportedly continued onto the Big Bend Community College campus and eventually stopped at the dead-end next to the college’s softball field, where she was taken into custody.
Merritts was booked into Grant County Jail for felony eluding.
