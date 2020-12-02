EPHRATA - Lindsay Kane of East Wenatchee is pleading for help in finding the person responsible for crashing into and injuring her father on Thanksgiving Day in Ephrata.
Kane says her father was going for a walk along the canal at around 3:30 p.m. between Lion’s Park and the Episcopal Church when he was struck from behind by someone on a bicycle. Kane says her father suffered two broken ribs and abdominal injuries. Kane added that the person who allegedly struck her elderly father, did not stop to help, and continued on.
Kane says there were two people walking on the other side of the canal when it happened. According to Kane, police say there are no security cameras in the area.
Kane is asking anyone who knows anything about this or saw what happened to come forward.
Kane can be contacted on Facebook.
My goodness!!
Positive thoughts for you and Father .
Speedy recovery and much better luck!!
