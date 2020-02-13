MATTAWA - A Mattawa woman was at the right place at the right time when she became part of the one in 10.6 thousand chance of winning the top prize in Washington Lottery’s Match 4 game.
Diana Henson claimed her winning ticket worth $10,000 on February 11.
Henson had purchased the ticket from Lep-Re-Kon Harvest Foods on Brian Avenue in Mattawa.
$10,000 is the most you can win when you match all four numbers with the random four numbers selected with Match 4.
