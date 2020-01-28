ELLENSBURG - A 23-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a rollover crash Monday morning on Interstate 90 near Ellensburg.
Karen Calderon Valencia died early Tuesday morning at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Calderon Valencia was ejected from a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche after the driver, 48-year-old Alfredo Calderon Diaz, drove off eastbound I-90 and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll, according to the state patrol.
A second passenger in the backseat, Jovanny Calderon Valencia, was also ejected from the vehicle. Jovanny Calderon Valencia, Karen Calderon Valencia and a third passenger in the front seat, 48-year-old Maria Calderon, were all taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Alfredo Calderon Diaz was transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital for his injuries. The state patrol cited Calderon Diaz for driving too fast for road conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.