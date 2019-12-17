MOSES LAKE - A woman who grew rocks at passing vehicles along an Interstate 90 overpass in Moses Lake was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Christine L. Bechyne, 51, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection to her April arrest. A charge of second-degree malicious mischief was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Following her 15-month sentence, Bechyne will be under supervised release for 18 months, according to court records.
Bechyne was arrested April 9 after multiple reports of a woman on the Peninsula Drive overpass throwing rocks at passing vehicles on I-90, according to the state patrol.
Troopers arrived to find the windshield broken out of a passenger car and a semi-truck. Both drivers pulled over after their vehicles were damaged and told troopers they noticed a woman walking away from the overpass.
A rock found in the passenger car was at least two inches in diameter, according to the state patrol.
Moses Lake police located Bechyne near West Lakeshore Drive where she was taken into custody. Both drivers whose vehicles were damaged identified Bechyne as the woman on the overpass.
The semi-truck driver told troopers he was lucky to be wearing sunglasses when his windshield was shattered, sending small pieces of glass onto his face and into his mouth.
Bechyne was initially found incompetent to stand trial in July. She was ordered to undergo treatment, which included an order authorizing the administration of involuntary medication. She was found competent following her treatment at Eastern State Hospital, according to court records.
