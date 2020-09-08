MOSES LAKE - A woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison in connection to a June arrest where she jumped from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat of a stolen car during a traffic stop in Moses Lake and led police on a chase.
Cassandra Ochoa, 25, previously pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and felony eluding as part of a plea agreement. A Grant County judge sentenced Ochoa to 50 months behind bars.
In 2019, Ochoa was sentenced to drug treatment under the state’s Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative for a lengthy police chase of a stolen car through Moses Lake that ended with Ochoa getting the vehicle stuck while trying to make a U-turn. Ochoa faced up to 18 months in prison if she was not sentenced to drug treatment. In 2018, Ochoa was sentenced to just 40 days in jail under a first time offender waiver for a pursuit near Royal City, also involving a stolen car.
At about 5:20 p.m. on June 6, officers observed a stolen vehicle at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Ash Street. The driver immediately pulled over for a traffic stop, according to Moses Lake police.
Police say the driver, a 32-year-old male, and one passenger, exited the vehicle and were taken into custody. While police were detaining the two, Ochoa went from the front passenger seat to the driver’s seat and drove off.
Ochoa continued through town and onto eastbound Interstate 90 before taking the Road U Southeast, about 12 miles east of Moses Lake. Police say Ochoa continued north before driving off the road and crashing near Frontage Road while attempting to turn left.
