SOAP LAKE - A woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a string of arson fires last year in the Soap Lake area.
Alexandra Gray, a 22-year-old Ephrata resident, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to three counts of second-degree reckless burning. Gray was initially charged with two counts of second-degree arson and two counts of second-degree burglary but the charges were amended as part of a plea agreement.
A judge sentenced Gray to 364 days in jail, with all 364 days suspended for two years, as well as $3,250 in restitution to the property owner where the fires occurred. In recommending the suspended sentence, which would mean no further jail time if Gray stays out of trouble for two years, the court noted Gray has cleaned up the damage and debris caused by the fires.
A juvenile also charged in the fires is expected to plead guilty to undisclosed charges in March.
Gray and the juvenile were arrested in June of last year after a series of suspicious fires that started in early April that burned old homestead structures near the 27000 block of Road A Northeast and the 1600 block of Road 27 Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
At least five buildings were set fire between April 10 and May 28. None of the structures were occupied and included old homes and farm buildings.
Game cameras set up on the properties helped deputies identify the suspects. Gray admitted to being present at four of the fires and admitted to setting two buildings on fire.
