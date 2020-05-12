DESERT AIRE - A woman has pleaded guilty to leaving her critically injured passenger at the scene of a June 2019 crash in Desert Aire.
Vivian E. Duarte, 24, entered an Alford plea to vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run as part of a plea agreement. An Alford plea means Duarte doesn’t admit to committing the crimes but believes she would be convicted at trial.
Duarte is facing between 12 months and 14 months in prison but prosecutors are recommending a first time offender waiver, which would have Duarte sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 30 days converted to community service, according to court records. A sentencing hearing has been set for July 14.
Duarte told investigators she was at her boyfriend’s house on June 6 when her friend, Mireya Anaya, showed up and needed a ride home because she was intoxicated, according to court records.
Duarte, driving her boyfriend’s 2001 Ford Focus, was on Desert Aire Drive at Oasis Place when she failed to negotiate a corner. The car went off the road before rolling, ejecting both Duarte and her passenger.
Duarte told investigators she tried to move Anaya before witnesses told her stop because she appeared seriously injured. Witnesses say Duarte then ran toward a nearby mini-mart and was not seen again.
Duarte told investigators she had ran to find help. She claims she later returned to the scene but fled again after seeing her friend being loaded into an ambulance.
Deputies received a call from Duarte’s mother two days later and Duarte turned herself in.
Anaya was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. Investigators say she was intubated and on a ventilator, and also sustained a broken clavicle, broken back and fractured ribs.
