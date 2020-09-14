BRIDGEPORT - A Mansfield woman’s compassion for animals likely saved the life of a porcupine found badly burned by the Pearl Hill Fire near Bridgeport last Thursday. Riley Wisdom of Mansfield is an animal groomer and does animal rescue in her spare time. On September 10, Riley found a porcupine who she aptly named ‘Porky’ sitting under a tree burned by fire and was surrounded by ash. Riley says the critter facing a tree, but it was unresponsive.
“I have seen a lot of sad things, this was at the top of my list. She had just given up completely. She is a porcupine although you couldn't tell from looking at her, all her quills are burnt off. Her name is Porky and she has lived on our road for several years. We have watched her raise her babies and I have taken pictures of her on many occasions. We knew it was her by her size. We grabbed a quilt and threw over her and took her home with us,” Riley told KXLY.
Since rescuing Porky, Riley has treated her with pain medicine, antibiotics, and regularly washes her eyes with saline, followed by an antibiotic ointment. Porky’s diet now consists of fresh veggies and Pedialyte and electrolyte water.
On September 11, Riley reported that Porky’s wounds are healing and her quills are growing back. Riley believes Porky’s wounds will be completely healed within a week. Riley plans to release Porky back into the wild within the next two weeks.
Riley- you are a wonderful, caring human being. I am thankful there are people like you that love all animals as I do.
