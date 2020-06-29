LEAVENWORTH - A tense exchange between a disgruntled mother and a Leavenworth ice cream has made its way onto social media. On June 27, Michelle Logan posted a video of her tense exchange with Cold Stone Creamery employees in Leavenworth after they were asked to leave the premises for not wearing proper personal protective equipment.
In the video, Logan says she disagreed with the parlor’s decision to kick her kids out despite them only using their sweatshirts to cover their face.
“You discriminated against kids,” Logan told employees in the video. “The governor says as long as your face is covered.”
“We were just following rules that were given to us by our boss and by the governor, I’m sorry,” the employee said in the video.
“I will make sure that everyone in Leavenworth knows that you guys discriminated against kids coming in here to have ice cream.”
“We get paid by the hour, so go for it,” another employee told Logan.
ifiBER ONE News was unable to reach Logan and Cold Stone Creamery for further comment.
The following is a face covering guideline released by Washington’s Department of Health several days ago:
The video in its entirety can be watched below:
iFIBER ONE News obtained the video from a Wenatchee community Facebook forum:
(15) comments
https://www.reddit.com/r/Washington/comments/hhz1kc/leavenworth_employee_fired_after_woman_posts/
Cold Stone Creamery fired the employee after people began calling the business and going in person to threaten the employees. Absolutely disgraceful.
The Cornholio mask. Not a "thing."
What a dumb bitch.
Dont argue with ammon the mask shepherd. He comes on these threads and proves to everyone what a hypocrite he is....He does exactly what he accuses people of doing.."be a good neighbor" yet he bad mouths those who have a different opinion. He takes a few words you use and twists them to his political view..just ignore him..
Period? The rules are clearly exhibited in the story. Let's face it, though. The kids would of got their ice cream if they kept their faces in their shirts and followed distancing around the other customers in line.
The Karen, naturally, couldn't be bothered to supervise her brats in the store. Many important potential Tinder "gentlemen" to chat with in the SUV.
Cloth mask will keep as many germs away as a chain link fence will keep mosquitos away
There is absolutely nothing sympathetic about this woman. She appears to be a confrontational, judgmental, whiner. The store employees are in and win situation because it appears she is on the attack from the second she comes in-rather than asking to speak quietly to the manager and asking questions to determine whether her kids had actually kept their face covered the entire time! In my opinion, the store would be MUCH better off losing her as a customer than losing the employee!
It's ice cream Karen!!!!!
OH and this: Does anyone believe that Karen's rugrats kept their shirts over their faces and maintained 6-foot distance from other customers while they were "waiting in line for 15 minutes?" Hello? Anybody?
Gal in the store has an obligation to all customers, not just Karen's special wonders.
And: You catch the lunatic "discrimination" nonsense she was laying on that apparently Hispanic gal? OH YEAH. Don't you dare mess with Karen's white entitlement! She'll show you, uppity Cold Stone min-wage worker!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.