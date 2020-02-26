MOSES LAKE - A woman has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in connection to a 2017 Moses Lake police investigation into child pornography.
Katrina Adams, 27, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
Adams will be under lifetime court supervision following her release from federal prison.
Adams’ co-defendant, 34-year-old Mikhail Ageyev, was sentenced last month to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
“The victim in this case had had her life forever altered as a result of the actions of her mother both in abusing her and in permitting another to abuse her,” U.S. Attorney William D. Hyslop stated. “The sentence imposed is necessary to protect her and the public.”
Moses Lake police began investigating Ageyev in October 2017 after a CyberTip from Twitter in connection to two files uploaded by Ageyev that contained child porn, according to federal court records.
Police obtained a search warrant and located 17 images of child porn on Ageyev’s Twitter account, and communication with underage children. Ageyev’s Twitter bio read “Hi, I’m 32 single dad. I fantasize about #incest #youngergirls…” according to court records.
Investigators say Ageyev traded child porn using Dropbox. In November 2017, a search warrant was granted for Ageyev’s residence and digital devices. Ageyev was arrested during service of the search warrant and admitted to exchanging “links, images and videos of child pornography” on Dropbox, Kik and Twitter.
Ageyev also admitted to producing child porn involving Adams’, his girlfriend, and Adams’ 2-year-old daughter. Videos recovered on Ageyev’s cellphone show him sexually assaulting the 2-year-old and the child performing sex acts on both Ageyev and Adams.
Moses Lake police reported Ageyev was in possession of about 9,000 child pornography images.
Search warrants also revealed discussions between Ageyev and Adams in which Ageyev discusses future plans to sexually abuse and impregnate the child.
A federal grand jury in February of 2018 returned a multi-count indictment against Ageyev and Adams. Adams also agreed to testify against Ageyev at trial as part of her plea agreement.
“This young child was victimized by the very people who should have been protecting her from harm,” stated Eben Roberts, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Seattle. “Anyone who can prey upon, or allow someone to prey upon, a two year old child represents the worst of the worst in our community.”
Give 'em the chair.
