QUINCY - A woman who crashed a stolen pickup truck while fleeing from Quincy police was sentenced to a year in prison.
Mary J. Aldana, 25, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief and felony eluding in connection to the March 16 arrest. Charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless driving were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
A judge sentenced Aldana to one year plus one day in prison.
Quincy police responded about 7:30 a.m. March 16 to reports of a 2016 GMC pickup truck stolen from the 1000 block of Intermodal Way Northeast. Officers quickly located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the driver, identified as 25-year-old Mary Aldana, took off, according to Quincy police.
After losing sight of the vehicle, Quincy police located the pickup truck traveling parallel to railroad tracks off the road. Aldana continued east and drove up an embankment at a high rate of speed, going airborne along Central Avenue North before colliding with a BNSF railroad building, which was leveled by the vehicle, according to Quincy police.
Aldana continued east before entering an empty lot where the truck went up a large mound of dirt and came to a stop. Aldana was found lying outside the driver’s side door. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived.
Aldana was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for minor injuries.
Aldana told officers she had fled from police because she didn’t have a license.
