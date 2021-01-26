MOSES LAKE - WorkSource Central Basin and its partners are offering a rapid response event for employees affected by last week’s fire at Washington Potato in Warden.
The rapid response event is set for Thursday at 10 a.m., either in-person or virtually via Zoom. Information and resources for unemployment, training and education options, along with other tools and resources, will be available.
For those planning to attend in-person, organizers say to arrive 15 minutes early for a health screening. WorkSource is located at 309 E. Fifth Ave. in Moses Lake. Call 509-766-6300 to register.
The virtual event is available here: https://tinyurl.com/WAPotE
A Spanish-language rapid response event is also available at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday. For more information, call 509-766-6305.