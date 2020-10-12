MOSES LAKE - WorkSource Central Basin is holding two virtual rapid response events for those laid off from Genie Industries.
The virtual events will provide retraining and reemployment information as well as details about unemployment insurance and other loca resources. The two events are set for Wednesday Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. and Thursday Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration is required and available here:
Wednesday’s event: https://tinyurl.com/Genie10-14
Thursday’s event: https://tinyurl.com/Genie10-15
The rapid response events are available for laid-off Genie employees, as well as anyone who was a contractor for Genie through AeroTEC, Manpower or on-site dining services. Anyone unable to attend the virtual events can contact SkillsSource at 509-766-6300
(1) comment
Must be nice for Genie and Aerotek to have Worksource wipe their butts every 3-6 months!! Genie is the worst career choice for welders and the hard working class unless your hired as an office jockey. Genie/Aerotek "We need 200 welders and fitters asap"... 90 days later "Sorry guys but we are experiencing severe budget cuts"....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.