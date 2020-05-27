MOSES LAKE - Redmond, Washington-based MagniX along with AeroTec will be testing the world’s largest all-electric commerical plane in the air on Thursday at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. The airplane being tested is the eCaravan; it’s a 750-horsepower all-electric Cessna 208B Grand Caravan. The aircraft can seat 10 passengers.
“The magniX team, together with our partners at AeroTEC, have been working hard magnifying the aircraft and converting it from its gas guzzling, emission creating, old self to an all-electric, low operating cost, clean aircraft,” magniX CEO Roei Ganzarski explains.
The flight test is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday and the test will be streamed live on the iFIBER ONE News and iFIBER ONE Espanol Facebook pages.
The eCaravan flight test follows the magniX’s flight test of the eBeaver, a six passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver seaplane.
“We envision a world where our high-power-density electric motors power airplanes cleanly and more efficiently, in a way that benefits the environment and lowers costs for operators and consumers,” Ganzarski adds.
Lets not bad mouth the JetA burning PT6A engine that has proven to be a very reliable source of power since the 60's and very fuel efficient with 335 gallon capacity this plane can haul 10 people about 800 miles. If the electric engine can perform just as well that would be great, but lets see the results before making an elementary statement about those old guzzlers.....kind of like throwing away your new F150 for a smart car cuz there new and cool.
I’ve lived in this area all my life.
I remember when the braNd new Boeing 747 was displayed at the airport.
This is just as exiting. It will interesting to read about it. Good luck guys!! And gals!!!
