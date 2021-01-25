MOSES LAKE - A stolen vehicle was recovered and a wrong-way driver arrested following a Saturday morning pursuit near Moses Lake.
Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, a deputy noticed a vehicle heading the wrong way while exiting Interstate 90 at Dodson Road Northeast. Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the driver reportedly fled east on North Frontage Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
“During the pursuit the driver was driving erratic and changing speeds,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “Several times the driver slowed his vehicle and tried to motion with his arm to have the deputy go around and pass the vehicle.”
The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Carlos Santacruz, reportedly avoided spike struck set up at North Frontage Road and Road A Northeast. Santacruz reportedly turned north onto Road A and continued onto a gravel road where he stopped.
Santacruz was taken into custody and booked into Grant County Jail for felony eluding and possession of a stole vehicle. Deputies say the vehicle he fled in, a 2001 GMC pickup truck, had been taken from a Moses Lake home but had not yet been reported stolen. The owner of the truck was contacted and his pickup truck was returned.