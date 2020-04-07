OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Transportation has further extended the deadline for drivers to remove studded tires to Friday, May 15.
The deadline extension comes due to COVID-19 concerns and Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders. WSDOT had previously extended the deadline to April 30 but with the stay-at-home order pushed to May 4, removing studded tires by the end of April could be difficult for many residents, WSDOT officials stated.
Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31 but state law gives WSDOT authority to extend the deadline when circumstances call for it, most commonly when a forecast indicates widespread snow and ice.
“Because the COVID-19 event is rapidly changing, WSDOT will re-evaluate the situation near the end of the new extension period,” WSDOT officials said. “If no new extensions are granted at that time, the May 15 deadline means that starting midnight on Saturday, May 16, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.”
WSDOT is encouraging drivers to remove their studded tires prior to the deadline if it safe to do so.
“Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways. Tire removal services can get crowded near the removal deadline, so please plan accordingly,” WSDOT officials added.
