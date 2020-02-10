MOSES LAKE - The state Department of Transportation is planning to add a roundabout at the intersection of state Route 17 and Grape Drive in Moses Lake.
WSDOT officials say the project has been prioritized for funding through “intersection accident location,” identified by the frequency and severity of collisions at the intersection. Collision data for the intersection was not available.
Preliminary engineering on the project just recently started and the full scope of the project is not yet known, according to WSDOT. The estimated cost of the project is estimated at about $2.3 million.
Construction of the roundabout is scheduled for 2022.
WSDOT will be holding an open house closer to the start of the project to give the public more information.
(3) comments
And now all the trucks going northbound will be chugging up the hill as well, bringing all sorts of noise and extra exhaust. Thanks for that...
So you have all these lanes entering the circle. 4 lanes from Hwy 17 and 2 lanes from Grape Dr. Are the cars entering from Hwy 17 still going to be travelling 50 mph or will it be less. Will Hwy 17 lanes be narrowed down to 1 lane coming in? It seems like it will have to be. For 2 lanes to come in from Hwy 17, the circle will have to be a lot wider than the current road and there is no room for expansion. And if you have 2 lanes coming in from both directions, watch out. More fender benders.
Why in the world would you install a round a bout in a interchange that already has traffic lights?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.