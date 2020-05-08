OLYMPIA - The state Department of Transportation is not extending the May 15 deadline to remove studded tires.
WSDOT twice extended the deadline, typically set for March 31, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order. State law gives WSDOT authority to extend the deadline, most commonly when a forecast shows widespread snow and ice.
This year, WSDOT extended the deadline, first to April 30 and then to May 15, giving residents an extra 45 days to remove their studded tires.
“WSDOT encourages drivers to remove studded tires prior to the deadline, if possible,” WSDOT officials stated. “Tire removal services can get crowded near the removal deadline, so please plan accordingly.”
The May 15 deadline means starting May 16, drivers with studded tires still on face a $136 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.