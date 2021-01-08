OLYMPIA - Washington State Patrol officials say there will be a substantial law enforcement presence at the state Capitol when the Legislature convenes on Monday.
The state patrol continues planning and preparations for “special safety and security considerations under development” for Monday.
The Capitol building will remain closed to the public and lobbyists during the 105-day session due to the pandemic, and lawmakers will work through a mix of virtual meetings and onsite votes.
A right-wing militia had encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol when the Legislature meets on Monday, and that intention was echoed by several of those who got through the gate outside the governor’s mansion on Wednesday. An organizer of the planned occupation of the Capitol canceled the event in a Facebook post on Wednesday. In an interview with the Associated Press, the organizer, Tyler Miller, said the event was intended to be peaceful and that it was designed to protest the closure of the Capitol with the Legislative session when the state Constitution mandates “The doors of each house shall be kept open, except when the public welfare shall require secrecy.”
“Due to our political leaders being non-responsive and the 100% likelihood that our event will be hijacked by people with ulterior motives, we have decided to cancel the Legislative Lockout event,” Miller wrote. Miller said he did expect some people to try to enter the Capitol and observe the proceedings despite the cancellation.
Sgt. Darren Wright with the state patrol said the agency’s response “could’ve been better” on Wednesday when protestors breached the gate at the governor’s mansion. The state patrol made immediate changes in response, officials stated, as state troopers prepare for expected protests next week.