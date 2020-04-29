LIND - Washington State troopers say drunk driving resulted in the crash of a food truck near Lind early Wednesday. State Trooper Jeff Sevigney says the driver was 16 miles south of Lind traveling along SR 26 when he lost control of his truck and rolled it on its side just after 4:30 a.m.
Sevigney says the man sustained minor injuries and was arrested for driving under the influence.
The driver was piloting a truck owned by McLane, a trucking company that transports food supplies to grocery stores and restaurants.
Sevigney says the truck’s trailer was fully loaded with supplies.
WSP did not have the driver’s identity nor did they specify the trucker’s injuries.
