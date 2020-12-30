GEORGE - Washington State Troopers say a semi-truck driver’s difficult day on the road went from bad to worse last Wednesday morning in George.
Troopers say 46-year-old Juan Contreras of Mattawa was going west on I-90 and was approaching the onramp of SR 281 when he merged into a lane, lost control and entered the median. State Patrol says Juan’s truck struck a cable barrier and jack-knifed, coming to rest in the middle of the road.
Contreras was injured as was transported to Quincy Valley Hospital for treatment.
Troopers say Contreras was going too fast for conditions and was cited.
Earlier on Wednesday, another semi jack-knifed off a slight embankment and went into a field near the Vantage Bridge.
No one was hurt in that incident, but Troopers say that rig was also going too fast for conditions.
