SOAP LAKE - Washington State Troopers have identified the man who was pulled from burning wreckage after a rollover onto the shores of Lake Lenore near Soap Lake on Sunday.
Officers also disclosed the details of events leading up to the crash.
At about 2:50 p.m., 38-year-old Eliseo Martinez of Moses Lake was towing a small boat with his Cadillac sedan on SR 17 when he left the roadway to the right, spun and rolled onto his top on the embankment.
The vehicle's undercarriage caught fire with Martinez trapped inside. A passing motorist who happened to be a Grant County Fire District 6 firefighter broke Martinez's window and pulled him from the wreckage.
Martinez sustained minor injuries and was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata for treatment. Alcohol and/or drugs were not involved.
Martinez was cited for wheels off the roadway and no motor vehicle insurance.
Its corruption inside the WSP.
A couple of years ago the Soap Lake Police Chief was driving to Moses Lake in a city vehicle (a new pickup). He drove off the road and hit a legally parked car. Totaled both vehicles. Wow that cost us taxpayers money.
He was not cited by the investigation agency the WSP!
Even in small town USA there is corruption in PDs.
There is a reason many law abiding citizens distrust the local PDs
Giving him a ticket for "Driving with the wheels off the roadway"..…really!? The guy has already been through enough as it is. It just shows how the WSP are blood sucking bullies!
No insurance? That's not legal!
Just as a guest from the previous article the guy was going to get a ticket for having wheels off the road I didn’t know about him not having insurance[sneaky][sneaky]
