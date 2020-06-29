EASTON - Washington State Troopers say a Lynwood man is behind bars after causing a crash that killed two in Kittitas County early Monday.
Just after 8 a.m., State Troopers say 58-year-old David McFarland was under the influence while going east on I-90 at Easton when his pickup truck left the road and careened into the back of a disabled car on the shoulder. The crash killed a 39-year-old person out of Grandview and a 43-year-old person from Federal Way.
Troopers say the two people who occupied the disabled car were not belted up at the time of the wreck.
McFarland was unhurt and was charged with vehicular homicide.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.