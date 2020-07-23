ROCK ISLAND - The state patrol is seeking witnesses to a July 18 fatal collision on state Route 28 near Rock Island.
The collision occurred about 7:30 p.m. near milepost 16, about eight miles east of Rock Island. Jesus F. Ibarra Barragan, a 41-year-old Quincy man, was driving a 2001 Nissan Maxima westbound on SR 28 when he reportedly drove off the road to the right and onto the dirt shoulder in an attempt to pass another vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say Ibarra Barragan corrected to the left and lost control of the vehicle, which began a counterclockwise spin and crossed the centerline. The car was struck by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.
A passenger in Barragan’s car, 36-year-old Juan Pablo Gutierrez Monteon, died at the scene.
Ibarra Barragan and the driver of the pickup truck, who suffered multiple fractures to his legs, were taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
State troopers are seeking charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault against Ibarra Barragan, who was allegedly driving impaired.
State patrol detectives are seeking any information, picture or videos from witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Sgt. Daniel Richmond at 509-682-8141 or by email to Daniel.Richmond@wsp.wa.gov.
