CHELAN - State troopers are still looking for the driver who abandoned their SUV on a closed portion of Highway 97A after striking a small boulder early Tuesday.
State Patrolman John Bryant says the WSP got a call from the WSDOT about the abandoned vehicle just before 6 a.m. Bryant says it’s clear that the occupant(s) of the vehicle ignored the road closed sign at Knapps Hill Tunnel as crews continue work on removing loose rock.
Bryant says the vehicle had hit the boulder, causing the airbags to deploy. The vehicle eventually became stuck after high-centering on the large rock.
Troopers are still looking for the driver of the vehicle.
Bryant says the Honda SUV has California license plates and its registered to a Josett Garcia or Serena Johnson out of Costa Mesa, California.
Bryant says the driver could be criminally charged for ignoring the road closure sign. A non-criminal citation could result in a $139 to $426 fine.
