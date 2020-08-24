VANTAGE - Washington State Troopers say one semi driver is causing headaches for hundreds of motorists after ignoring restrictions on eastbound I-90 over Vantage Bridge on Monday afternoon.
State Troopers say the big rig was transporting a bulldozer when it ignored the 11-foot width restriction for the left lane and is now disabled near the middle of the bridge.
The right lane is closed for bridge deck repair as crews replace bridge deck patches with concrete sealant. DOT construction equipment and signs had blocked the path of the driver.
Crews are now enroute to remove equipment from the bridge.
A citation against the semi driver is pending. WSP says traffic is backed up over four miles and traffic should start moving within the hour.
The DOT is useless, his over width permit trip instructions were incorrect, typical WASDOT make a mess of everything.
