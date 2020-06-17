PULLMAN - Washington State football has added a two game, home-and-home series against Mississippi State to its 2030 and 2031 schedules.
“We are excited to schedule this series with Mississippi State and bring an SEC opponent to Martin Stadium for the first time in school history,” said WSU athletic director Pat Chun. “To create a matchup between the Pac-12 and the SEC is always great for our league and the series exemplifies our commitment to schedule top non-conference opponents. We look forward to a fun experience for our student-athletes, alumni and fans in Pullman and Starkville.”
The two programs will be for the first time in Starkville, Miss. on Aug. 31, 2030. Mississippi State will travel to Pullman Aug. 30, 2031.
The Cougars and Bulldogs share a few common threads. Current Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, in his first year with the Bulldogs, spent the last eight years at WSU, guiding the Cougars to six bowl games. WSU President Kirk Schulz previously served multiple roles at Mississippi State, concluding his time there as Vice President for Research and Economic Development.
The series against Mississippi State marks the sixth current SEC opponent the Cougars have faced. WSU has also played Alabama, Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
