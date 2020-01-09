SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Washington State coach Kyle Smith was reprimanded by the Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday for critical comments about officiating last week after a home loss to Southern California.
Smith said this week that a specific play in the game where Washington State’s Noah Williams and USC’s Nick Rakocevic became tied up was “terribly officiated.”
“I thought it was kind of a punk move by Rakocevic,” Smith said during a news conference. “He just kept driving him into the thing. I think it was terribly officiated. I don’t know, do I get fined for that? Probably. That’s reality, you’re not allowed to push the guy into the stand and Noah wasn’t going to give the ball up.”
The reprimand does not include a fine.
Washington State lost the game 65-56.
Smith is in his first season at Washington State. The Cougars (10-5) are at California on Thursday night.
