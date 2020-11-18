PULLMAN - Washington State basketball coach Kyle Smith has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss the Cougars' season opener next week.
WSU announced Smith had a presumptive positive antigen test earlier this week and it was confirmed by a PCR test.
Smith will self-isolate before returning to the team and assistant coach Jim Shaw will serve as acting head coach until Smith returns. No other members of the Cougars basketball program are in COVID-19 protocol.
Smith said in a statement that he was informed Tuesday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some minor symptoms.
“I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff and follow their guidance to get back to the team as soon as possible,” Smith said. “I will continue to stay connected remotely and know our staff and players will work diligently leading into our first game next week.”
WSU opens the 2020 season on Nov. 25 against Texas Southern.
all sports should be canceled ..COVID!
