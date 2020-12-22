PULLMAN — Washington State remained unbeaten after knocking off Prairie View A&M 90-62 Monday night.
Efe Abogidi scored 16 points with 14 rebounds and a career-best four blocked shots in the win. Abogidi became the first Cougar with back-to-back double-doubles since CJ Elleby in February. He was 5-for-7 shooting and made 5 of 6 free throws.
At 7-0, the Cougars are off to their best start since the 2007-08 season and the 90 points is a season high.
Noah Williams added 13 points, Isaac Bonton 12 with seven assists and Andrej Jakimovski 11 as Washington State shot 48% (30 of 62) and made a season-best 13 3-pointers. Williams, Jakimovski and Aljaz Kunc each drained 3 from distance. Kunc scored 11 points.
Damari Parris led Prairie View A&M (1-3) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Cam Mack added 14 points and 10 assists. The Panthers were playing their first game since Nov. 29 because of COVID-19 issues among its own program and opponents.
After an initial eight minutes of back-and-forth scoring, Washington State sprinted away on a 12-0 run featuring two 3-pointers from Ryan Rapp and another from Jakimovski to lead 29-13 with 9:37 remaining until halftime.
The lead stayed in double digits the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.