PULLMAN - With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Washington State University has decided that all undergraduate courses will move online in the fall.
“Our fall 2020 semester at WSU Pullman will not be what we hoped, wanted or planned,” WSU President Kirk Schulz and administrators said Thursday. “Given the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases regionally and nationally, all undergraduate courses at WSU Pullman will be delivered at a distance and will be completed remotely, with extremely limited exceptions for in-person instruction.”
WSU had previously planned to begin the fall semester with a mix of online and in-person classes before transitioning to all online after Thanksgiving break to limit student’s travel.
“We have seen what happens when this viral disease spreads unchecked. There is loss of human life,” Schulz and school administrators stated. “Inequitable health care systems have caused a disparate impact for Black, Lantinx, lower-income, and rural communities. Some of our communities would not have sufficient local health care capacity, including the City of Pullman and Whitman County, should there be a widespread COVID-19 outbreak. There is potential for significant known and unknown long-term health consequences for people of all ages.”
